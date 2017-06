Derry City face Denmark’s FC Midtjylland away from home in the first leg. They defeated Manchester United in the first leg of last year’s round of 32 games.

Shamrock Rovers will take on Stjarnan from Iceland

Cork City face Lavadia Tallinn from Estonia

Coleraine play FK Haugesund from Norway

Ballymena United are away to Odds BK, also from Norway

These games all take place on Thursday the 29th of June