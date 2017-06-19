logo



Derry City will know their European opponents today

19 Jun 2017
The draw for the Europa League first qualifying round takes place at noon today.

In all, 100 sides enter  at this stage,

Derry City will be one of the Irish sides in the draw.

Also in the hat will be Shamrock Rovers, Cork City, Coleraine, and Ballymena United.

The draw for the second qualifying round will also be made at 1.30pm.

This round features 66 teams (the 50 qualifying teams from the first qualifying round as well as 16 new entrants), and again is split into seeded and unseeded teams (33 of each).

Rangers are among the teams who will be in the second round.

 

