Derry City and Strabane District Council to install CCTV cameras to tackle dog fouling and littering

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced a pilot scheme to tackle ongoing dog fouling and litter issues across the council area.
The scheme will initially be trialed in the Rosemount area of Derry for a period of up to six weeks.
It will include the introduction of CCTV and mobile CCTV cameras along with additional signage.
Similar to other council areas, the council says they receive a significant number of complaints each year.
Dog fouling bins, signage and enforcement initiatives were previously introduced however the issue continued to cause problems.
There are new hopes that the use of CCTV will be able to identify offenders and pin point exact dates and times.
The cameras will be used in accordance with the Council’s Policy and Operating Procedure.