Concern mounting as Tusla’s Knocknamona unit remains closed

A Donegal Senator says questions are growing as to why Tusla has failed to reopen their residential unit in Letterkenny.
A HIQA inspection was carried out in 2015 which found the unit did not meet required standards.
After a follow-up inspection last year, the unit was temporarily closed with the child and family agency saying it was due to staffing issues.
Senator Padraig MacLochalinn says he has received confirmation that a managerial position was advertised and a successful candidate identified.
However, he says we have been left with an extraordinary situation and questions need answered: