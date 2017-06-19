logo



90 arrests made over rally weekend

19 Jun 2017
by News Highland

90 people were arrested in Donegal during rally weekend, up significantly from last years figure.

Inspector Michael Harrison, confirmed that 25 people were arrested for drink- driving related offences, 42 for public order offences and 17 for dangerous driving.

35 of those will appear before the courts today.

No major incidents were reported over the weekend.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show Inspector Harisson says with the large crowds that descended on the county this weekend, he is happy with how efficiently the event was dealt with:

More News

PSNI appeal for information following burglary in Derry

0
Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the report of a burglary in the Templegrove area of the city on Tuesday last. Police are particularly interested to speak [...]
19 Jun 2017

90 arrests made over rally weekend

0
90 people were arrested in Donegal during rally weekend, up significantly from last years figure. Inspector Michael Harrison, confirmed that 25 people were arrested for drink- driv[...]
19 Jun 2017

Derry City and Strabane District Council to install CCTV cameras to tackle dog fouling and littering

0
Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced a pilot scheme to tackle ongoing dog fouling and litter issues across the council area. The scheme will initially be trialed [...]
19 Jun 2017

Castlederg vandalism condemned

0
Vandalism carried out in Castlederg at the weekend has been condemned by local Councillor, Derek Hussey. In the early hours of yesterday morning a newly installed portaloo and vita[...]
19 Jun 2017

Concern mounting as Tusla’s Knocknamona unit remains closed

0
A Donegal Senator says questions are growing as to why Tusla has failed to reopen their residential unit in Letterkenny. A HIQA inspection was carried out in 2015 which found the u[...]
19 Jun 2017

Ibec publishes report ahead of Brexit negotiations beginning today

0
Leo Varadkar is in London today for his first meeting as Taoiseach with the British Prime Minister. It comes on the day the UK begins formal negotiations to leave the EU. The UK[...]
19 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit