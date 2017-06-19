90 arrests made over rally weekend

90 people were arrested in Donegal during rally weekend, up significantly from last years figure.
Inspector Michael Harrison, confirmed that 25 people were arrested for drink- driving related offences, 42 for public order offences and 17 for dangerous driving.
35 of those will appear before the courts today.
No major incidents were reported over the weekend.
Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show Inspector Harisson says with the large crowds that descended on the county this weekend, he is happy with how efficiently the event was dealt with: