Stage 19 of the Joule Donegal International Rally – Update

Donagh Kelly suffered a puncture in Stage 19 of the Joule Donegal International Rally which made him lose time on Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, and he has now withdrawn from the rally because of the damage suffered following hitting the bank.

That means that Garry Jennings is into second, and will battle Alaistair Fisher for that spot in the last stage, Glen.

In the National Category, Damien Gallagher still holds his lead going into the final stage of the rally, and he will hope to keep it to win his first Donegal rally.

Oisin Kelly had the latest…