Reaction from the Finish Ramp of the Joule Donegal International Rally

The 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally has come to a close, and the drivers are at the Finish Ramp outside the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

There was a crowd of people waiting to welcome the rally drivers who have worked so hard over the past few days, weeks and months to make it an entertaining rally for all.

Chris Ashmore was speaking to the winners, Manus Kelly and Co-Driver Donal Barrett…

Chris also spoke to the Top 3 in the National Category, starting with Category winner Damien Gallagher…

Here is some reaction from Alaistair Fisher, Garry Jennings, Marty Gallagher and Marty’s Co-Driver, Dean O’Sullivan…

National Category Drivers gave their reaction to the weekend, including Class 11F winner Damien Cullen and Class 11R Runner-Up Damien McCauley…