Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett made a triumphant return to the finish ramp outside the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny at the end of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

Donal Barrett came out of retirement to compete in this year’s event, and was delighted to be able to win it again.

Oisin Kelly was on the finish ramp, and both Manus and Donal both joined him on stage in front of a big crowd to congratulate them…