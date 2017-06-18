Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have retained their Joule Donegal International Rally Title

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have come through the Glen Stage and won the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally.

This is the second year in a row that they have won the event. It was a tough race for them this year with Donagh Kelly leading most of the way up until Stage 16, and then Manus and Donal led the way after Stage 18 until the end.

Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh have won the National Category for the first time, they fought their way up the leaderboard and took the lead from Kevin Gallagher, and kept it for the rest of the rally.

Oisin Kelly spoke to International Rally winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett at the end of the final stage…