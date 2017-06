There is growing speculation new Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is set to axe the help-to-buy scheme.

The scheme was set up to help first-time buyers get a step on the property market.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has welcomed the reports, however, he says the damage has already been done.

He says, reports that the final cost of the scheme could be €80 million is concerning, money he says could be injected into other sectors: