Government finally facing up to seriousness of Brexit – Deputy McConalogue

A Donegal Deputy has said the Government may finally be facing up to the seriousness of Brexit and its impact for border regions.

The uncertainty of the border regions following Britain’s decision to leave the EU has been much debated, Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it now appears the Government has ‘finally woken up’.

New Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this week as part of his cabinet selection that special responsibility for Brexit has been assigned to Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has welcomed this move, he says it is a step in the right direction but still does not go far enough.

Deputy McConalogue is calling on Leo Varadkar to appoint a specific Minister on Brexit.

Speaking in relation particularly to border regions, he says there is a real fear of a hard border, something that will impact all communities and sectors including agriculture, tourism and local businesses.