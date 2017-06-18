Final Standings in the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally

We have come to the end of another Donegal International Rally, and the big news is that Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have retained their crown with a much less tense finish than the half a second they to spare last year. There was a 1 minute and 54.2 second gap between winners Kelly and Barrett and second placed Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble.

Below are the standings for the Joule Donegal National Rally:

In the National Category, Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh have won the Donegal Rally for the first time. They had a 42.8 second lead over second placed Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy. Below are the standings for the National Category:

Chris Ashmore wrapped up all the times, information and standings on Sunday Sport…