Final Standings in the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally

18 Jun 2017
admin

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett 2017 Donegal Rally
Photo Credit: Brian McDaid/Cristeph Studio

We have come to the end of another Donegal International Rally, and the big news is that Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett have retained their crown with a much less tense finish than the half a second they to spare last year. There was a 1 minute and 54.2 second gap between winners Kelly and Barrett and second placed Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble.

Below are the standings for the Joule Donegal National Rally:

In the National Category, Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh have won the Donegal Rally for the first time. They had a 42.8 second lead over second placed Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy. Below are the standings for the National Category:

 

Chris Ashmore wrapped up all the times, information and standings on Sunday Sport…

