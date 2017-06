Tyrone defeated Donegal by 9 points on Sunday afternoon in Clones with a scoreline of 1-21 v 1-12 in a one-sided encounter.

The Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke to Tom Comack following his side’s victory…

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher was very disappointed following his side’s loss, and knows that they didn’t perform on the day.

Gallagher was with Tom Comack in Clones…