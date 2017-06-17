‘Still Waiting’ Campaign group hold public meeting in Dublin today

Health campaigners are calling for a national day of action focusing on waiting lists, the trolley crisis and other problems with the sector.

The ‘Still Waiting’ campaign group has organised a public meeting in Dublin today to bring health groups together.

Co-ordinator Cyril Brennan says the issues in the North West are similar to other regions, he hopes today’s collective voice will be heard:

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is among a number of elected representatives speaking at the meeting, he believes the health crisis can only be solved on a national level: