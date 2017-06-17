logo



Stage 8 of the Jole Donegal International Rally – Donagh Kelly extends his lead again

17 Jun 2017
by admin

Alister Fisher and Gordon Noble in their Fiesta R5 . Photos Brian McDaid

The leading cars have finished Stage 2 of Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally, and Donagh Kelly has extended his lead yet again.

He now leads Manus Kelly by 18.2 seconds.

There was some drama in the second stage of the day where Kevin Eves and William Lynch spun out and blocked the stage on Knockalla. It looks like the end of the rally for Eves and Lynch. That meant that cars could not finish the stage, and so all cars will get the time of fastest National Category finishers Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh.

Oisin Kelly had the latest…

