Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley have increased their advantage at the top of the leaderboard over Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett.

They are now 16 seconds ahead of second place, and third placed Garry Jennings and Rory Kavanagh are a further 13 seconds behind.

Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble are 1 minute 8 seconds behind the leader in fourth, and in fifth Sam Moffett is 1 minute and 16 seconds behind Donagh Kelly.

Oisin Kelly had the latest update…