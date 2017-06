Donagh Kelly and Manus posted virtually identical times on Carn Hill in Stage 13 of the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally. There was 0.1 of a second between them, with Donagh having the edge.

That leave an 11.1 second gap between the leader Donagh Kelly and second placed Manus Kelly.

In the National Category Damien Gallagher has gained 10 seconds on Kevin Gallagher to cut his lead to 7.5 seconds. Kevin Gallagher hit a chicane and that slowed him down in Stage 13.

Oisin Kelly has the latest…