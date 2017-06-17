Reaction from Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International Rally

Donagh Kelly will be heading into the final day of the Joule Donegal International Rally with a 7.2 second lead over Manus Kelly in first place. It is a tight race between the Top 2, but Garry Jennings is 1.08 seconds behind Manus Kelly in third place. Alaistair Fisher is in fourth, but Sam Moffett is now only 9.9 seconds behind him.

In the National Category Kevin Gallagher has a slim 0.6 second lead over Damien Gallagher going into Day 3 of the Joule Donegal International Rally. Declan Gallagher is 43.6 seconds behind Damien Gallagher in third, and Ryan Loughran and Jonathan Pringle finish off the Top 5.

All in all the drivers were happy with how they finished the day and are looking forward to tomorrow’s stages.

