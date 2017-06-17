Magee siblings into Spanish International Semi-Final

The Donegal siblings Sam and Chloe Magee are into the Spanish International Semi-Final following a decisive 21-8, 21-16 win over the Russian pairing of Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova in the Quarter-Final.

They will face a French team consisting of Ronan Labar and Audrey Fontaine in the Semi-Final.

If the Magees win, they will face either another French team in Jordan Corvee and Anne Tran, or a Dutch pairing of Robin Tabeling and Cheryl Seinen.

The 2017 Spanish International is taking place in Madrid.