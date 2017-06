The second day of the Joule Donegal International Rally is taking place today, Saturday 17 June. The drivers will take on Knockalla, Garrygort, Carn Hill and Garten.

The drivers were based at the LYIT last night and were there early this morning setting up for the day’s rally.

Chris Ashmore was also at the LYIT on Saturday morning and he spoke with local drivers Denis Ferry, Gerard Gibbons, Liam Doherty, JP Logue, Kyle McGettigan and first PJ McDermott…