Oisin Kelly gave an update on the Joule Donegal International Rally live on the Weekend Edition with Donal Kavanagh.

Kevin Eves and William Lynch’s rally seems to be over for 2017 following a spin on stage 8, Knockalla. The cars behind them could not complete the stage and were therefore given the time of the fastest finishers in the National Category, the new leaders, Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh.

Oisin Kelly had the latest on the rally…