Joule Donegal International Rally Stage 12 Update

Donagh Kelly’s lead has been bit into again by Manus kelly, he’s now only 11 seconds ahead ofsecond placed Manus Kelly, and Garry Jennings has fallen back to 45.5 seconds behind Manus and 56.5 seconds behind leader Donagh Kelly. Jennings had a rear vibration problem which affected his drive that time.

Kevin Gallagher now has a 17.1 second lead in the National Category, which is back to being a Gallagher Top 3 after Declan Gallagher leap-frogged over Gary McPhillips into third place.

Oisin Kelly had the latest results…