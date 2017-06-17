logo



Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 2 Wrap

17 Jun 2017
by admin

Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley Photo Credit: Brian McDaid/Cristeph Studio

It was an exciting day of rallying in the Joule Donegal International Rally. We saw thrills and spills which kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Going into the final day tomorrow, Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley hold a 7.2 second lead over Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett in their Ford Focus WRC. Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy are in third position, 1 minute and 15.5 seconds behind the leaders. Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble are sitting in fourth position, with Sam Moffett only and Karl Atkinson only 9.9 seconds behind them in fifth. Sam’s younger brother Josh Moffett sits in sixth position with James Fulton, 51.1 seconds behind his brother.

Here is the leaderboard for the International Category at the end of Day 2:

In the National Category, we saw early leaders Kevin Eves and William Lynch spin out in Knockalla, which ended their 2017 Joule Donegal Rally bid, but it opened the door for Kevin Gallagher to come through and lead the category after Day 2. He holds a very slight lead over Damien Gallagher, 0.6 of a second. In third place is Declan Gallagher, who is 44.6 seconds off the leader’s time. Ryan Loughran is sitting in fourth position, 11.8 seconds ahead of fifth placed Adrian Hethrington.

Here is the National Category Top 20:

 

Oisin Kelly had the day’s news and standings, and looked ahead to the final 6 stages tomorrow, which sees the rally go to Fanad, Atlantic Drive and Glen…

More Sport

Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 2 Wrap

0
It was an exciting day of rallying in the Joule Donegal International Rally. We saw thrills and spills which kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Going into the final day tomo[...]
17 Jun 2017

Reaction from Day 2 of the Joule Donegal International Rally

0
Donagh Kelly will be heading into the final day of the Joule Donegal International Rally with a 7.2 second lead over Manus Kelly in first place. It is a tight race between the Top [...]
17 Jun 2017

Stage 13 Update of the Joule Donegal International Rally

0
Donagh Kelly and Manus posted virtually identical times on Carn Hill in Stage 13 of the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally. There was 0.1 of a second between them, with Donagh [...]
17 Jun 2017

Donegal Senior Team to face Tyrone in Ulster SFC Semi-Final

0
The Donegal team to face Tyrone in the Ulster SFC Semi-Final was named today. The game throws in at 2pm in Clones, with live commentary on Highland Radio Sunday Sport. Below is the[...]
17 Jun 2017

Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race Preview

0
The second edition of The Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race, a challenging route of 555km along the rugged and beautiful Donegal Wild Atlantic Way coastline takes place next weekend [...]
17 Jun 2017

The Joule Donegal International Rally so far

0
We are just past the midway point in the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally, and we have Donagh kelly leading the field with Manus Kelly 11 seconds behind him in second place. [...]
17 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit