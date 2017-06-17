Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 2 Wrap

It was an exciting day of rallying in the Joule Donegal International Rally. We saw thrills and spills which kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Going into the final day tomorrow, Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley hold a 7.2 second lead over Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett in their Ford Focus WRC. Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy are in third position, 1 minute and 15.5 seconds behind the leaders. Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble are sitting in fourth position, with Sam Moffett only and Karl Atkinson only 9.9 seconds behind them in fifth. Sam’s younger brother Josh Moffett sits in sixth position with James Fulton, 51.1 seconds behind his brother.

Here is the leaderboard for the International Category at the end of Day 2:

In the National Category, we saw early leaders Kevin Eves and William Lynch spin out in Knockalla, which ended their 2017 Joule Donegal Rally bid, but it opened the door for Kevin Gallagher to come through and lead the category after Day 2. He holds a very slight lead over Damien Gallagher, 0.6 of a second. In third place is Declan Gallagher, who is 44.6 seconds off the leader’s time. Ryan Loughran is sitting in fourth position, 11.8 seconds ahead of fifth placed Adrian Hethrington.

Here is the National Category Top 20:

Oisin Kelly had the day’s news and standings, and looked ahead to the final 6 stages tomorrow, which sees the rally go to Fanad, Atlantic Drive and Glen…