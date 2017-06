It’s Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.

Donegal Kelly and Conor Foley lead by 12 seconds at the head of the field from defending Champions Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett.

Kevin Eves and William Lynch will go into Garrygort with an 8.5 second advantage over Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh.

Oisin Kelly has a preview and a run down of the standings in both rallies ahead of the day’s action…