Driver Reaction following Stage 12 of the Joule Donegal International Rally

In the International Category, Donagh Kelly now has an 11 second lead over Manus Kelly in second place, and Garry Jennings is 56.5 seconds off the leader’s pace. Donagh Kelly has had tyre trouble in the last 2 stages.

In the National Category, Kevin Gallagher has opened up a 17.1 second lead over Damien Gallagher, and is 52.3 seconds ahead of third placed Declan Gallagher.

Following Stage 12 at Garten, the drivers came to Milford for service and Chris Ashmore was there to talk to Manus Kelly, Sam Moffett, Kevin Gallagher and more…

Carrigart’s Barry McLaughlin, Cathan McCourt from Tyrone and more joined Chris while the cars were in service…