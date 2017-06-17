Donegal Deputy calls for changes to former Minister’s ‘bank first’ policy

Calls have been made to new Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to change his predecessor’s policy of ‘banks first’.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission published a report this week outlining a range of options and areas for further study to assist the Government develop a better-functioning, competitive and stable mortgage market.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has spoken out following a report by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission which he says shows how Michael Noonan’s banks first policy has left consumers dealing with a dysfunctional system.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson criticised Michael Noonan for backing the banks and refusing to intervene in the interest of the consumer.

Deputy Doherty is now urging Minister Paschal Donohue to accept that the ‘banks first’ policy did not work and will not work.

He is calling for action to be taken in changing this system in the interest of the consumer.