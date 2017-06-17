logo



Donegal Deputy calls for changes to former Minister’s ‘bank first’ policy

17 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Calls have been made to new Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to change his predecessor’s policy of ‘banks first’.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission published a report this week outlining a range of options and areas for further study to assist the Government develop a better-functioning, competitive and stable mortgage market.

In response to the report, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it shows the failure of former Finance Minister Michael Noonan’s ‘banks first policy’.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has spoken out following a report by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission which he says shows how Michael Noonan’s banks first policy has left consumers dealing with a dysfunctional system.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson criticised Michael Noonan for backing the banks and refusing to intervene in the interest of the consumer.

Deputy Doherty is now urging Minister Paschal Donohue to accept that the ‘banks first’ policy did not work and will not work.

He is calling for action to be taken in changing this system in the interest of the consumer.

Donegal Deputy calls for changes to former Minister's 'bank first' policy

