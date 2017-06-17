Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race Preview

The second edition of The Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race, a challenging route of 555km along the rugged and beautiful Donegal Wild Atlantic Way coastline takes place next weekend starting Friday 23rd.

Competitors will depart Letterkenny and take on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the World. The route takes you past Malin head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfin, Glengesh Pass, Sliabh League and Barnesmore Gap all within 60 hours.

Sean Mc Fadden & Shaun Stewart joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport to discuss the event…