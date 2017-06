Stage 5 of the Joule Donegal International Rally has finished and Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley have kept their lead, he is now 11.7 seconds ahead of Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett.

In the National Category, Kevin Eves leads the way, 5.5 seconds ahead of second place Declan Gallagher.

The final stage of Friday evening brings the drivers to Coredooey.

Chris Ashmore had the latest…

National Category: