Donagh Kelly has yet again increased his advantage in the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally.

Following Stage 4, Kelly and Foley have a 11.4 second lead over Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett, who in turn are 4.5 seconds ahead of third place Garry Jennings and Rory Kavanagh.

Oisin Kelly had the latest update, Donagh Kelly is leading with Manus Kelly in second place…