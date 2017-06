A local councillor has expressed frustration at the ongoing delay in securing funding to restore and preserve the Old Abbey in Kilmacrennan.

The site hit the headlines some time ago when it emerged people whose loved ones were buried in the graveyard at the site were told they could not visit because the area is too dangerous.

Cllr John O’Donnell has been raising the issue for some time, but says they are no closer to securing the funding necessary.

He says the impasse must be broken………..