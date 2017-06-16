logo



NSAI welcomes publication of MICA report

16 Jun 2017
by News Highland

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has welcomed the publication this week of an independent expert report into defective concrete blocks.

Up to 5,000 homes built between 1999 and 2010 could be effected by the blocks that, because of a deviation from then existing standards, contained to much Mica and Pyrtie and weren’t fit for use.

NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin said she hoped that calls from the expert panel for more meaningful on-site inspections and enforcement by building control personnel would usher in a new era of stronger building control enforcement.

She said the report highlights the serious problems that can be encountered when standards are ignored adding that while the masonry and aggregate standards in Ireland during the period in question were robust, but standards are only of value if they are applied.

The Report on Concrete Blocks, published this week, makes a number of recommendations, including one that NSAI develops a simple standardised protocol to assess and categorise the damage in affected properties.

The NSAI is now consulting with the Department of Housing, Planning, Community and Local Government on how best to implement this recommendation.

More News

Eastwood concerned for Stormont talks as Varadkar meets SF and DUP_

0
The new Taoiseach will sit down with the DUP and Sinn Féin today on the future of the Stormont assembly. It’s the first time Leo Varadkar will meet the two parties after bein[...]
16 Jun 2017

Still no funding for the Old Abbey in Kilmacrennan

0
A local councillor has expressed frustration at the ongoing delay in securing funding to restore and preserve the Old Abbey in Kilmacrennan. The site hit the headlines some time ag[...]
16 Jun 2017

NSAI welcomes publication of MICA report

0
The National Standards Authority of Ireland has welcomed the publication this week of an independent expert report into defective concrete blocks. Up to 5,000 homes built between 1[...]
16 Jun 2017

Family call for public inquiry into investigation of Seamus Doherty’s murder

0
Five years on from the murder of Donegal man Seamus Doherty, his family are again calling for a public enquiry into the Garda investigation of the crime. Mr Doherty was murdered at[...]
16 Jun 2017

Preliminary hearing to take place into Buncrana pier tragedy

0
A preliminary hearing into the Buncrana Pier Tragedy is due to get underway in Donegal today. No formal inquest into the deaths of five family members has been set yet. Sean McGrot[...]
16 Jun 2017

Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 15th June

0
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community[...]
15 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit