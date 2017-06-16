More transparent insurance system called for with 269 awards made in Donegal by Personal Injuries Assessment board

Calls have been made for the Financial Services Minister to speed up the establishment of the insurance claims register to identify fraudulent claims.

Insurance company CFM are proposing a more transparent register be put in place to identify ‘professional insurance claimants’.

Figures reveal that in 2015, 269 motor, employer and public liability awards were made in Donegal by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

Such claims have greatly impacted some small businesses and motorists who can no longer afford to pay premiums.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of CFM Group says there is a small group of people who engage in the practice of falsifying insurance claims which has the knock-on effect of putting pressure on insurance premiums.

He is calling on the Minister for Financial Services, to push-forward the establishment of the insurance claims register to create a more transparent system.