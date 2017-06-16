logo



More transparent insurance system called for with 269 awards made in Donegal by Personal Injuries Assessment board

16 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Calls have been made for the Financial Services Minister to speed up the establishment of the insurance claims register to identify fraudulent claims.

Insurance company CFM are proposing a more transparent register be put in place to identify ‘professional insurance claimants’.

Figures reveal that in 2015, 269 motor, employer and public liability awards were made in Donegal by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

Such claims have greatly impacted some small businesses and motorists who can no longer afford to pay premiums.

CFM Insurance Group has published figures which reveal that 269 awards were made in 2015 for motor, employer and public liability claims, prompting calls for the insurance claims register to focus on ‘Trip and Trick’ claimants and identifying them.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of CFM Group says there is a small group of people who engage in the practice of falsifying insurance claims which has the knock-on effect of putting pressure on insurance premiums.

He is calling on the Minister for Financial Services, to push-forward the establishment of the insurance claims register to create a more transparent system.

More News

More transparent insurance system called for with 269 awards made in Donegal by Personal Injuries Assessment board

0
Calls have been made for the Financial Services Minister to speed up the establishment of the insurance claims register to identify fraudulent claims. Insurance company CFM are pro[...]
16 Jun 2017

Preliminary hearing into Buncrana pier tragedy adjourned

0
A preliminary hearing into the Buncrana pier tragedy in which five people died has been adjourned. Sean McGrotty, his two young sons, their grandmother and her daughter all died in[...]
16 Jun 2017

Age Action say government should use census figures to determine home help hours

0
The government is being urged to consider the latest Census figures when allocating home helps for people aged over 65. The data released yesterday shows that the number of older p[...]
16 Jun 2017

Eastwood concerned for Stormont talks as Varadkar meets SF and DUP_

0
The new Taoiseach will sit down with the DUP and Sinn Féin today on the future of the Stormont assembly. It’s the first time Leo Varadkar will meet the two parties after bein[...]
16 Jun 2017

Still no funding for the Old Abbey in Kilmacrennan

0
A local councillor has expressed frustration at the ongoing delay in securing funding to restore and preserve the Old Abbey in Kilmacrennan. The site hit the headlines some time ag[...]
16 Jun 2017

NSAI welcomes publication of MICA report

0
The National Standards Authority of Ireland has welcomed the publication this week of an independent expert report into defective concrete blocks. Up to 5,000 homes built between 1[...]
16 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit