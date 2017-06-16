Joule Donegal International Rally: Day 1 Wrap

The first day of the Joule Donegal International Rally has come to an end, and it is Donagh Kelly who is leading the field in his Ford Focus WRC.

He leads Manus Kelly by 12.2 seconds, and Garry Jennings is a further 10.8 seconds back. Alaistair Fisher is in 4th position, and Sam Moffett finishes off the Top 5.

In the National Category, Kevin Eves leads the way and is 8.5 seconds ahead of Damien Gallagher. Eves, Damien Gallagher, Declan Gallagher, Kevin McPhillips and Kevin Gallagher all make up the Top 5 in the National Category.

Saturday’s stages see the drivers take on Knockalla, Garrygort, Carn Hill and Garten.

Oisin Kelly wrapped up the day’s events live on Highland Radio…