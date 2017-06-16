Jamie Foxx reveals that Ed Sheeran crashed on his couch for six weeks before he became famous

Here’s a random celeb connection.

Jamie Foxx (or should we say, Eric Marlon Bishop?) was at the premiere of new film Baby Driver in LA when he revealed this totally unexpected connection to pop star Ed Sheeran. It turns out that the Oscar winner let Sheeran crash on his couch for six weeks before he became a global superstar.

Foxx told reporters: “He sought me out, came to my house, he slept on my couch for, like, about a few weeks.”

Foxx explained that the singer was looking for somewhere to “work on his craft and be left alone.” He also indicated that he knew from an early stage that Sheeran was going to be big.

“I took him down to a live night to see him perform in front of a raucous crowd, he pops out with a ukulele, gets a standing ovation and I knew right there he was going to be something special,” Foxx said.

“I would give him food, let him work on his music and my daughter looked in on him and said, ‘That guy’s about to be the next guy’.”

In the past, Foxx put up musicians such as Ne-Yo and Nick Cannon before they became superstars, explaining “you gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch, you’ve got to lift them up.”