Horgan looks for Harps to make it difficult for visiting Rovers

16 Jun 2017
The second half of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season starts tonight.

After a fournights break, Harps battle to stay in the top flight resumes at Finn Park against Shamrock Rovers.

Both sides have four players missing due to suspensions with Damian McNulty, Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer and Danny Morrissey being the Harps players.

Harps are eighth in the table on 18 points with four teams below them.

Manager Ollie Horgan is looking for his men to make it difficult for Rovers tonight…..

Diarmaid Doherty will have LIVE updates tonight on Highland as from the 8pm kick off.

Elsewhere It’s fourth plays third at the Carlisle Grounds where Bray play host to Derry City.

Apart from Mikhail Kennedy and Rory Patterson, Derry Manager Kenny Shiels has a full squad available for the tie against Wanderers.

Cork City will hope their momentum hasn’t been lost with the break, John Caulfield’s side hold an 18-point lead at the top ahead of the visit of Limerick to Turner’s Cross.

Dundalk will look to begin their improbable title rescue mission with a Louth derby meeting with Drogheda at United Park.

And St. Pat’s could move out of the bottom three with a win at home to Bohemians.

