Finn Harps 0 Shamrock Rvs 1

16 Jun 2017
by admin

Photo Stephen Doherty

Michael O’Connor’s headed goal just before half time brought to an end Harps’ decent run of results in the Premier Division.

Finn Harps . . . 0
Shamrock Rovers . . . 1

The Shamrock Rovers striker met a Simon Madden cross from the right and his glancing header went in past Ciaran Gallagher.

In an even contest, the goal was enough to earn Rovers another valuable win. They could have won by more with Danny Devine and substitute Sam Bone both going close in the second half.

Harps, who like Rovers, were without four players through suspension, were full of energy and commitment but they rarely tested Tomas Chencinski in the visiting goal. Their best chances came in the first half with Packie Mailey seeing a close range header saved and Sean Houston shooting over.

With St. Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United also losing on Friday night, Harps stay eighth in the Premier Division.

16 Jun 2017

