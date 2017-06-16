logo



Family call for public inquiry into investigation of Seamus Doherty’s murder

16 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Five years on from the murder of Donegal man Seamus Doherty, his family are again calling for a public enquiry into the Garda investigation of the crime.

Mr Doherty was murdered at his home in Churchill on June 17th, 2012 – earlier this year the prosecution of a man accused of his murder was halted when charges were withdrawn.

Mr Doherty’s family say they want answers to serious questions about how the investigation was handled, asking for both a public inquiry and the opening of the inquest.

Mr Doherty’s daughter Catriona Doherty has callled on the new Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to intervene………………

