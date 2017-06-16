Family call for public inquiry into investigation of Seamus Doherty’s murder

Five years on from the murder of Donegal man Seamus Doherty, his family are again calling for a public enquiry into the Garda investigation of the crime.

Mr Doherty was murdered at his home in Churchill on June 17th, 2012 – earlier this year the prosecution of a man accused of his murder was halted when charges were withdrawn.

Mr Doherty’s family say they want answers to serious questions about how the investigation was handled, asking for both a public inquiry and the opening of the inquest.

Mr Doherty’s daughter Catriona Doherty has callled on the new Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to intervene………………