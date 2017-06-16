Eastwood concerned for Stormont talks as Varadkar meets SF and DUP_

The new Taoiseach will sit down with the DUP and Sinn Féin today on the future of the Stormont assembly.

It’s the first time Leo Varadkar will meet the two parties after being officially elected Taoiseach this week.

The deadline for a Stormont deal is June 29th, with Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire warning last night that if agreement isn’t reached by then, decision making will pass to others, an indication that a return to direct rule is a very real prospect.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood met British Prime Minister Theresa May in Westminster yesterday and has serious concerns………………..