Donagh Kelly unofficially leads the field in the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally following Stage 3.

Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett remain in second place, with Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy in third.

The cars are set for a service in, and will be back on Special Stage 4 at around 3.40pm Friday afternoon.

Oisin Kelly has all the information, including the unofficial Top 10’s…