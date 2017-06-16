Donagh Kelly leads after Day 1 of the Joule Donegal International Rally

Donagh Kelly has been fastest on each of the stages in the Joule Donegal International Rally, and takes a 12.2 second lead over Manus Kelly into Day 2.

Manus Kelly is 10.8 seconds ahead of Garry Jennings who is in third, and Alaistair Fisher and Sam Moffett make up the top 5 in the International Category. Below are the full standings following Day 1.

Kevin Eves takes an 8 second lead into Day 2 over Damien Gallagher in the National Category. Declan Gallagher, Gary McPhillips and Adrian Hethrington make up the top 5 in the National Category. Below are the standings after Day 1.

