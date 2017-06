Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley have extended their lead in the Joule Donegal International Rally to 9 seconds over second place Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett after Stage 3.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy are in third, Alaistair Fisher and Gary Noble occupy fourth place and rounding off the top 5 after 3 stages are Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson.

Oisin Kelly gave the latest update…