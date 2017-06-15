Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone’s Aidan McCrory & Mark Bradley

The Tyrone team to face Donegal in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final could be named tonight.

Mickey Harte has been boosted in recent weeks with the return of Justin McMahon and Cathal McCarron but Ronan McNabb is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Tyrone eliminated Derry with ease in the quarter final but they know there’s a stiffer challenge ahead in Clones.

In this week’s championship preview, Tom Comack has been speaking with Tyrone players Mark Bradley and first Aidan McCrory…

