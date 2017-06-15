logo



Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone’s Aidan McCrory & Mark Bradley

15 Jun 2017
by admin

The Tyrone team to face Donegal in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final could be named tonight.

Mickey Harte has been boosted in recent weeks with the return of Justin McMahon and Cathal McCarron but Ronan McNabb is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Tyrone eliminated Derry with ease in the quarter final but they know there’s a stiffer challenge ahead in Clones.

In this week’s championship preview, Tom Comack has been speaking with Tyrone players Mark Bradley and first Aidan McCrory…

Donegal v Tyrone in the Ulster SFC Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport, On Air & Online at www.highlandradio.com from 1.45pm in association with Brian Mc Cormicks Sports & Leisure

More Sport

Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone’s Aidan McCrory & Mark Bradley

0
The Tyrone team to face Donegal in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final could be named tonight. Mickey Harte has been boosted in recent weeks with the return of [...]
15 Jun 2017

Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte

0
For many, the Ulster Championship swings into top gear this weekend with the first of the semi finals. Defending Champions Tyrone take on Donegal in a game which is a repeat of las[...]
14 Jun 2017

Harps hit with four player suspensions

0
The FAI have confirmed their list of suspensions for this weekend’s games and a total of four Finn Harps players are included. Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer, Damien McNulty and Danny[...]
14 Jun 2017

Horgan and Harps Management look to strengthen squad

0
In the League of Ireland, The Premier Division season gets back to action after the mid season break on Friday night. Harps battle to remain in the premier starts with a home tie a[...]
14 Jun 2017

Joule Donegal International Rally Preview – Donagh Kelly

0
The ultimate goal in Irish rallying is to win the Donegal International in June. Donagh Kelly has won just about every event on the Tarmac and National Championships but his home i[...]
14 Jun 2017

HighlandTV: Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to Ulster Semi Final with Tyrone

0
The Donegal Management are putting the final touches on their plan to try and dethrone the Ulster champions Tyrone this weekend in the provincial semi final in Clones. Donegal had [...]
13 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit