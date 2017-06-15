Tyrone name unchanged 15 for Donegal Semi Final

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has named an unchanged side for Sunday’s Ulster semi final with Donegal.

Sean Cavanagh captains the side from full forward.

The lack of changes means the likes of Cathal McCarron, Justin McMahon and Darren McCurry must start on the bench.

No team news yet from the Donegal camp but it could be Saturday afternoon before it is released.

Tyrone team to face Donegal.

1 – Niall Morgan – Éadan na dTorc

2 – Aidan McCrory – Aireagal Chiaráin

3 – Ronan McNamee – Achadh Uí Aráin

4 – Pádraig Hampsey – Oileán a’Ghuail

5 – Tiernan McCann – Coill an Chlochair

6 – Rory Brennan – Trí Leac

7 – Peter Harte – Aireagal Chiaráin

8 – Colm Cavanagh – An Mhaigh

9 – Conall McCann – Coill an Chlochair

10 – Kieran McGeary – Cabhán a’Chaortainn

11 – Niall Sludden – An Droim Mór

12 – Conor Meyler – An Omaigh

13 – Mark Bradley – Coill an Chlochair

14 – Sean Cavanagh (c) – An Mhaigh

15 – Matthew Donnelly – Trí Leac

Donegal v Tyrone in the Ulster SFC Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport, On Air & Online at www.highlandradio.com from 1.45pm in association with Brian Mc Cormicks Sports & Leisure