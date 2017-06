A Donegal Deputy says figures published today by the CSO show Donegal has been scarred by years of austerity.

Unemployment stands at 18% in the County compared to 12.9% Statewide- nearly 50% higher.

The figures show there are more carers, more disabled people in Donegal and a lower level of overall health than the average.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says despite talk of recovery- austerity has left deep scars on the county: