National Rally Champion David Bogie on what it takes to win in Donegal

Last years National winner of the Donegal Rally will not be in the county this weekend to defend his title.

Scotland’s David Bogie drove his Mark2 Escort to success finishing ahead of Frank Kelly and Damien Gallagher but due to his commitments in the BRC, David has decided to do Ypres in Belgium rather than come back to Donegal.

David has competed on numerous occasions here and is gutted he cant defend the title and the Den Motorsport Award for the top Mark2.

David has been telling Oisin Kelly about whats special in Donegal and has given his tip to win the National….