logo



National Rally Champion David Bogie on what it takes to win in Donegal

15 Jun 2017
by admin

David Bogie on Atlantic Drive

Last years National winner of the Donegal Rally will not be in the county this weekend to defend his title.

Scotland’s David Bogie drove his Mark2 Escort to success finishing ahead of Frank Kelly and Damien Gallagher but due to his commitments in the BRC, David has decided to do Ypres in Belgium rather than come back to Donegal.

David has competed on numerous occasions here and is gutted he cant defend the title and the Den Motorsport Award for the top Mark2.

David has been telling Oisin Kelly about whats special in Donegal and has given his tip to win the National….

 

Den Motorsport Award

More Sport

HighlandTV: Joule Donegal International Rally Preview: 2016 Winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett

0
2016 was a year that Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett will not forget. They won a dramatic Donegal International Rally by just half a second destroying the field on the final stage in[...]
15 Jun 2017

National Rally Champion David Bogie on what it takes to win in Donegal

0
Last years National winner of the Donegal Rally will not be in the county this weekend to defend his title. Scotland’s David Bogie drove his Mark2 Escort to success finishing[...]
15 Jun 2017

GAA Programme – Tony Boyle & Alan Rodgers give their views on Donegal v Tyrone

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Tom Comack is joined by for[...]
15 Jun 2017

Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone’s Aidan McCrory & Mark Bradley

0
The Tyrone team to face Donegal in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final could be named tonight. Mickey Harte has been boosted in recent weeks with the return of [...]
15 Jun 2017

Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte

0
For many, the Ulster Championship swings into top gear this weekend with the first of the semi finals. Defending Champions Tyrone take on Donegal in a game which is a repeat of las[...]
14 Jun 2017

Harps hit with four player suspensions

0
The FAI have confirmed their list of suspensions for this weekend’s games and a total of four Finn Harps players are included. Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer, Damien McNulty and Danny[...]
14 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit