Mc Crossan warns of impending NI education crisis

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says education providers are being placed under immense budgetary pressure and has called on all political parties to commit to restoring power sharing as crisis in school budgets becomes critical.

He says a number of primary and post-primary school principals are now making their concerns very clear in West Tyrone that the status quo is not feasible.This is particularly the case in the Derg area where a number of school principals have written to him expressing serious concerns.

Mr Mc Crossan believes that only the restoration of an executive with control of the education budget can avert a crisis…………..

