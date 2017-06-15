logo



Joule Donegal International Rally Preview: Championship Leader Sam Moffett to race Fiesta R5

15 Jun 2017
by admin

Sam Moffett won Donegal in 2013 competing in a Subaru.

Sam Moffett will take on this weekend’s Donegal International Rally in the Fiesta R5.

Speculation has been riff in recent weeks that the Monaghan man would bring the Fiesta WRC and battle with the likes of Manus Kelly, Donagh Kelly, Garry Jennings and Declan Boyle in WRC machinery.

However Sam feels it’s an important weekend to take points as he and co driver Karl Atkinson lead the Tarmac Championship.

Sam won in 2013 in a Subaru and it’s a possibility he could repeat that fate if the bigger machinery around himhit trouble.

Sam took time out from his recce on Thursday morning to look ahead to Donegal with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

or listen here.


Joule Donegal International Rally Preview: Championship Leader Sam Moffett to race Fiesta R5

