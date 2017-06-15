Irish Water says Fintown boil notice to remain in place

Irish Water has released a statement reminding people on the Fintown Public Water Supply that a boil notice remains in place.

It is after the discovery of cryptosporidium in treated water though there has been no reported illness from the parasite.

It is almost 2 weeks since the boil notice was put in place but Irish Water has not given an indication as to when it may be lifted.

Hundreds of customers on the Fintown Public Water Supply and the Meenmore – Meentinney group water scheme are effected.

A rigorous water sampling programme which was put in place by Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council is continuing and has identified reduced levels of contamination since the first detection two weeks ago.

The HSE, who are liaising with local GPs, has confirmed that there has been no reported illness in the community as a direct result of this contamination incident, however, Irish Water is reminding all consumers that the boil water notice remains in place.

Irish Water says it is working to get the boil notice lifted as soon as possible.