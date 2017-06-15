logo



Irish Water says Fintown boil notice to remain in place

15 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Irish Water has released a statement reminding people on the Fintown Public Water Supply that a boil notice remains in place.

It is after the discovery of cryptosporidium in treated water though there has been no reported illness from the parasite.

It is almost 2 weeks since the boil notice was put in place but Irish Water has not given an indication as to when it may be lifted.

Hundreds of customers on the Fintown Public Water Supply and the Meenmore – Meentinney group water scheme are effected.

A rigorous water sampling programme which was put in place by Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council is continuing and has identified reduced levels of contamination since the first detection two weeks ago.

The HSE, who are liaising with local GPs, has confirmed that there has been no reported illness in the community as a direct result of this contamination incident, however, Irish Water is reminding all consumers that the boil water notice remains in place.

Irish Water says it is working to get the boil notice lifted as soon as possible.

 

More News

TD says CSO stats show Donegal has been scarred by years of austerity

0
A Donegal Deputy says figures published today by the CSO show Donegal has been scarred by years of austerity. Unemployment stands at 18% in the County compared to 12.9% Statewide- [...]
15 Jun 2017

Irish Water says Fintown boil notice to remain in place

0
Irish Water has released a statement reminding people on the Fintown Public Water Supply that a boil notice remains in place. It is after the discovery of cryptosporidium in treate[...]
15 Jun 2017

Gardai warn of tough measure for Rally Weekend law breakers

0
Gardai are warning of a major crack down on motoring offences over the weekend of the Donegal International Rally. Motorists who break the law are being warned that they will be ar[...]
15 Jun 2017

18% unemployment rate in Donegal – Census 2016

0
Latest figures from Census 2016 show an unemployment rate of 18% in Donegal, 5% above the national average. Labour force participation in the county is 4% lower than the national a[...]
15 Jun 2017

37 Donegal patients have received radiotherapy at Altnagelvin

0
It’s emerged that 37 Donegal patients have received radiotherapy at the new centre in Altnagelvin Hospital, with management there saying things are progressing according to p[...]
15 Jun 2017

24 patients awaiting admission at LUH

0
There were 24 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, nine of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s down five on yesterday’[...]
15 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit