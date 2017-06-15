logo



HighlandTV: Joule Donegal International Rally Preview: 2016 Winners Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett

15 Jun 2017
by admin

Donal Barrett, Highland’s Oisin Kelly & Manus Kelly

2016 was a year that Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett will not forget.

They won a dramatic Donegal International Rally by just half a second destroying the field on the final stage in Fanad.

Having spent time in a Garrygort field early on the Saturday morning, a victory like highly unlikely but Manus closed the gap on Keith Cronin to 9.3 seconds with one run left.

The Glenswilly Milford partnership were fastest by almost ten seconds to write their names into Donegal rallying history.

Donal retired shortly afterwards but the lead up has forced him to rethink his decision and he’ll return to the navigators seat this weekend.

They were seen as an outside bet last year but it’s definitely not that case this time around.

Manus and Donal will be first off the start ramp on Friday in Letterkenny but will they be first home on Sunday and repeat that record breaking result of 12 months ago.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the Donegal Rally title defence with Manus and Donal…
(View video in Google Chrome or Interner Explorer)

or listen here.


