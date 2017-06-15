logo



Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 15th June

15 Jun 2017
by admin

Chris Ashmore ft

A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community

More News

Highland’s Farming News – Thursday 15th June

0
A 15 Minute Programme presented by Chris Ashmore every Thursday at 7.05pm highlighting all that’s happening in the farming community[...]
15 Jun 2017

TD says CSO stats show Donegal has been scarred by years of austerity

0
A Donegal Deputy says figures published today by the CSO show Donegal has been scarred by years of austerity. Unemployment stands at 18% in the County compared to 12.9% Statewide- [...]
15 Jun 2017

Irish Water says Fintown boil notice to remain in place

0
Irish Water has released a statement reminding people on the Fintown Public Water Supply that a boil notice remains in place. It is after the discovery of cryptosporidium in treate[...]
15 Jun 2017

Gardai warn of tough measure for Rally Weekend law breakers

0
Gardai are warning of a major crack down on motoring offences over the weekend of the Donegal International Rally. Motorists who break the law are being warned that they will be ar[...]
15 Jun 2017

18% unemployment rate in Donegal – Census 2016

0
Latest figures from Census 2016 show an unemployment rate of 18% in Donegal, 5% above the national average. Labour force participation in the county is 4% lower than the national a[...]
15 Jun 2017

37 Donegal patients have received radiotherapy at Altnagelvin

0
It’s emerged that 37 Donegal patients have received radiotherapy at the new centre in Altnagelvin Hospital, with management there saying things are progressing according to p[...]
15 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit